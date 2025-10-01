Lynx Investment Advisory Has $280,000 Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 3.1%

IPG opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

