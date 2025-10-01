Loudon Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

