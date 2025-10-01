Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Bought by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 720.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SOLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

