Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 77.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%.The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 77.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

