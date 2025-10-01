Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $750.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.39%.The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $440,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,652 shares in the company, valued at $46,952,409.24. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 5,743.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 792,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,565 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

