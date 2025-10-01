SEI Select International Equity ETF $SEIE Shares Acquired by Lynx Investment Advisory

Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. SEI Select International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SEI Select International Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIE. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Select International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SEIE opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

SEI Select International Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.3654 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Select International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

