Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.07. Zillow Group has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.35, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $2,047,734.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 144,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,622.53. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479 in the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after buying an additional 187,671 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,661,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.