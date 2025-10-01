Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Head-To-Head Review

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Expion360 and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -137.70% -427.62% -119.08% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Expion360 has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $5.62 million 0.89 -$13.48 million ($116.55) -0.01 Spectris $1.66 billion 3.08 $298.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Expion360 and Spectris”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than Expion360.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expion360 and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spectris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Expion360 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spectris beats Expion360 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

