fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) & Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Head to Head Contrast

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communications has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and Entravision Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.63 billion 0.87 -$172.25 million $0.26 15.92 Entravision Communications $364.95 million 0.58 -$148.91 million ($1.32) -1.77

Entravision Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV. Entravision Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than fuboTV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Entravision Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Entravision Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 5.50% -20.81% -5.41% Entravision Communications -30.16% -51.15% -14.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for fuboTV and Entravision Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 1 2 1 3.00 Entravision Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

fuboTV currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Entravision Communications.

Summary

fuboTV beats Entravision Communications on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties. It also offers a suite of end-to-end digital advertising solutions, including digital commercial partnerships services; and Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform that enables advertisers to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns through online marketplaces. In addition, the company provides a mobile growth solution, such as managed services to advertisers to reach mobile device users; and digital advertising solutions for advertisers. Further, it owns and operates TelevisaUnivision-affiliated television stations. The company operates various television stations; radio stations; and Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

