Flex Ltd. $FLEX Stake Lessened by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Flex makes up 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. The trade was a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

