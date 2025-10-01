Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,794,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,519 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix makes up 4.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $25,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 382.51% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, insider Peter Kaiser sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $36,252.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 204,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,279.72. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $36,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,328.44. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,519 shares of company stock valued at $367,865 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

