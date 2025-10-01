Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases 15,752 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSI. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 11,666.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. CLG LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSI opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.