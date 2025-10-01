Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of ADRZY opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Andritz has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Andritz will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

