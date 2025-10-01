Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.2%

TCOM stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.