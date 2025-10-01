O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 48 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $763.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

