Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Brueske Advisory Services LLC

Brueske Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.1% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

