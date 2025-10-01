Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.2% of Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VTV stock opened at $186.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $187.19. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average of $174.65.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

