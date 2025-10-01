Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISV. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 36.0%

BATS DISV opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

