Northeast Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,661,000 after buying an additional 1,295,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,569 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,667,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,793,000 after purchasing an additional 277,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,114,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,115,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

