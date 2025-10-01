Founders Capital Management Has $551,000 Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Founders Capital Management raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $801.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.82 and a 200 day moving average of $202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,314 shares of company stock valued at $33,602,123 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

