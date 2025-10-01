Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $273.65 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

