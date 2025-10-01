Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after purchasing an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Amgen by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,812,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,799,000 after purchasing an additional 486,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.70.

Amgen Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of AMGN opened at $282.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

