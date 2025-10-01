Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,868.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $194,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000.

IQLT opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

