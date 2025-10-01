PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

