TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $323.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.