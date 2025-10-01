Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $100.87 and a 52-week high of $133.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

