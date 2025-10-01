Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 10,057 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

