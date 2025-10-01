Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Trivium Point Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $235,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 114.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4%

D opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

