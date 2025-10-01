Midwest Financial Group LLC Invests $259,000 in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 233,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 471,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,208,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,495,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 248,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 215,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.25 and a 52 week high of $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08.

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

