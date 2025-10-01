Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,434 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,249,000 after buying an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $306,905,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,055,000 after buying an additional 926,709 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

