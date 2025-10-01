ArchLoot (AL) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

ArchLoot (AL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One ArchLoot token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArchLoot has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. ArchLoot has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $10.97 million worth of ArchLoot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116,317.07 or 0.99910459 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,004.30 or 0.98586033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.92 or 0.00334922 BTC.

ArchLoot launched on March 31st, 2022. ArchLoot’s total supply is 992,464,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 tokens. ArchLoot’s official Twitter account is @archlootos. The official website for ArchLoot is archloot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArchLoot (AL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ArchLoot has a current supply of 992,464,664.45009629 with 806,353,514.45009629 in circulation. The last known price of ArchLoot is 0.05775088 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11,022,984.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ArchLoot.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArchLoot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArchLoot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArchLoot using one of the exchanges listed above.

