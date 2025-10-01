Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 539.6% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 192,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 80,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

