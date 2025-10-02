Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

UTI stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

