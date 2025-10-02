Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Insider Purchases £25,967.10 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Terrington bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 857 per share, for a total transaction of £25,967.10.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 852.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 893.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 869.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 650.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 981.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,001 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 975 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 991.50.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.