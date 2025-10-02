Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Ichor Trading Up 13.1%

ICHR stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $240.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 42,960 shares in the company, valued at $762,540. The trade was a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $415,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,982.93. This trade represents a 71.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 95.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 380.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

