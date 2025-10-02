Insider Buying: Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Buys 40 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Memmott acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Robert Memmott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Robert Memmott acquired 40 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 per share, with a total value of £150.40.

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.3%

CLDN stock opened at GBX 379.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 437.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,561.17. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 321.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 393.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3,128.36 and a beta of 0.77.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

