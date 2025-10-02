Insider Buying: Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Insider Acquires £4,987.29 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Sweeney bought 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, for a total transaction of £4,987.29.

Charles Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Charles Sweeney acquired 3,731 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.54.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2%

Nexus Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 127.20 on Thursday. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of GBX 117 and a 1-year high of GBX 194. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

