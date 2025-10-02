Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $41.05 on Monday. Artivion has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Artivion will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John E. Davis sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $471,723.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 208,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,335.26. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 23,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,004,541.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,403,268.29. This represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,858 shares of company stock worth $3,250,129. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 107.6% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,022,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 530,122 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the first quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 40.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the first quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter worth about $3,162,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

