Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of ANRO opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.00. Alto Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 84,417 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 214,153 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

