Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Earnings on Friday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 3rd. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $114.6670 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 4:15 PM ET.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.29 and a beta of 1.61. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $151,088.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,013.19. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 290.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 30,413 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 20.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Aviat Networks by 29.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

