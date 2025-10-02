Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $138.13 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $137.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.20. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.69%.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $1,929,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 92.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 362,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.