Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $825.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.64.

Shares of AXON opened at $711.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $397.53 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $757.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total transaction of $7,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,043,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,216. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,937,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,399,515,000 after purchasing an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,713,332,000 after buying an additional 115,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,812,000 after buying an additional 175,890 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,977,000 after acquiring an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after acquiring an additional 833,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

