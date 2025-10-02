Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

COYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of COYA opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

