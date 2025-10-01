Northeast Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

