Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840,775 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after buying an additional 1,486,385 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,245,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,797 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 699,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.