SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV is Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.1% of Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

