Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 389.70 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 389.70 ($5.24), with a volume of 97506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 387 ($5.20).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 0.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 380.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

In related news, insider Christopher Casey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 per share, with a total value of £25,830. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

