Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,848,000 after acquiring an additional 542,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after acquiring an additional 193,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,865,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,630,000 after acquiring an additional 271,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,502,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,460,000 after acquiring an additional 340,948 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

