NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.67.

NFI Group stock opened at C$15.62 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.75.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

