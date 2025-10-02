Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

MIR opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

